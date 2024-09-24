JE case detected in Chowkham, admin bans pig rearing

[Bengia Ajum]

NAMSAI, 23 Sep: The Namsai district administration has banned rearing of pigs in the township area here due to growing cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Namsai DC CR Khampa in an order said that the decision was taken after confirmed cases of JE were reported by the district animal husbandry & veterinary officer.

“Pig is the main intermediate host of JE virus and the rearing of pigs needs to be regulated in densely populated areas like Namsai township. As per the guidelines, livestock farming should be done away from human habitats as it causes public nuisance in terms of foul smelland unhygienic environment,” the order read.

Further, the DC ordered that the pigs reared as of date “should be disposed of within 15 days from the issue of the order, failing which they will be confiscated by the administration.”

Talking to this daily, the DC informed that, to date one confirmed case of JE has been detected in Chowkham area of the district.

“The patient has been referred to outside the district for treatment. We have issued the order banning rearing of pigs to stop further spread of JE cases in the district,” he added.