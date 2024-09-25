Re-advertising posts will only cause unnecessary delay

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to address the points raised by one of the TGT aspirants in response to the letter dated 17 September:

You mentioned that during the original advertisement for the TGT posts, you were not qualified and therefore couldn’t apply. I understand that the unfortunate paper leakage incident further delayed the process, but it’s important to note that this incident was neither your fault nor ours. Regardless of this delay, as per your own admission, you would not have been eligible to apply at that time, even if the recruitment had proceeded smoothly.

You also raised concern about remaining unemployed for 1-2 more years. While it’s understandable that you want to secure a position soon, many aspirants who completed their BEd as far back as 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 are still struggling to secure a government teaching job. Many of them applied during the 2018 TGT/PGT advertisement but couldn’t make it through the exam process. They, too, are still waiting for another opportunity, hoping to give it another try this time. Some are even nearing the upper age limit, and many are working in private schools just to meet their basic needs while continuing to prepare for these exams. Re-advertising now would unfairly set them back further and diminish the opportunity for those who have been waiting patiently.

It’s important to clarify that no one is suggesting you remain unemployed. Like many of the earlier BEd holders, you can seek opportunities in private schools to gain valuable teaching experience while waiting for future government recruitment cycles. It’s a common practice for many aspirants who have had to wait for years before securing a permanent post. It’s a tough journey for everyone, and securing a permanent post often takes time.

Additionally, your suggestion to increase the number of posts and extend the upper age limit may sound appealing, but it’s not always practical. Not everyone wants to or can continue preparing for exams indefinitely, especially as they get older. Motivation can decrease with age, and it becomes more challenging to compete at the same level as younger candidates. Moreover, increasing posts and age limits is not something that can be easily guaranteed or implemented.

While your concerns are understandable, restarting the entire recruitment process would only cause further delays and unfairly disadvantage many candidates who have already been waiting for years. For newer aspirants like yourself, the best course of action is to continue gaining experience and preparing for future opportunities, rather than expecting immediate re-advertisement.

TGT/PGT aspirant