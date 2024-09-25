ABHA ‘bike yatra’ taken out

LIKABALI, 24 Sep: The Lower Siang health & family welfare department organised a ‘bike yatra’ here on Tuesday to promote the Ayushman BharatHealth Account (ABHA), a digital initiative of the government of India, aimed at creating awareness among the people about the role of the ABHA in transforming healthcare delivery and making it accessible to all citizen.

The ABHA is an initiative of the union health & family welfare department to digitise each individual’s health records, book doctor’s appointment online, and get medical care across India using a single digital health ID.

Hundreds of bikers were seen moving along the Likabali road with placards, flag and slogans,spreading the message to the masses about the initiative of the government to make India healthy and fit.