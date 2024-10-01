Finance minister pledges financial and administrative support for Arunachal, NE

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region, pledging continued financial and administrative support for future projects. She made this statement while chairing a review meeting in Itanagar, attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Advisor to the Minister for Planning Tsering Lhamu.

In his address, Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the state in infrastructure development but praised the remarkable progress made with the central government’s support. He noted that state revenue has increased significantly.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential, the Chief Minister stated, “Arunachal will significantly contribute to the national economy through hydropower.” He appreciated the central government’s efforts to ensure state equity in hydropower projects.

Khandu emphasized the need to upgrade outdated infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh, pointing out that many existing structures are of SPT type and calling for their rapid development and conversion to Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structures. He also stressed the importance of improving the state’s low Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio and requested ongoing support from the Union Finance Minister to expand banking services. He welcomed the establishment of the SBI Regional Business Office in the state and urged for similar facilities in western Arunachal. Additionally, he highlighted the difficulties in accessing infrastructure loans due to external interventions.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support extended by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, Sitharaman inaugurated five infrastructure projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. These projects include the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene Road, flood protection work at Upper Deobil, a general hospital at Khonsa, cluster MIPs at Gensi, and a district hospital at Changlang.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the Governor, the Minister assured him of necessary financial assistance for Arunachal Pradesh. Sitharaman met with Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, where they discussed financial support for the state.

The Governor shared his observations from district tours and requested special one-time financial assistance for the replacement of approximately 5,500 dilapidated administrative buildings built during the 1960s and 1970s. He pointed out that, as there are no loan provisions from international banks, the state depends on the union government for financial assistance and thus requires additional funds. He also discussed the financial challenges faced by the state and requested funds under special assistance for environmental, hydropower, and border area development projects.

While interacting with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at Boleng and Aalo during his tour, the Governor suggested establishing one-stop centers for financial and non-financial services. He also proposed the active participation of banks in the state government’s outreach welfare program, Seva Aaapke Dwar, to enhance financial inclusion, ensuring every adult member of a family in Arunachal Pradesh has access to bank accounts and benefits from central schemes like the Atal Pension Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, as well as state schemes such as Atmanirbhar Arunachal and Dulari Kanya Yojana. (PR cell, CMO, Rajbhavan)