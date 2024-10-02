RGU yet to finalise on new VC as current tenure ends, AAPSU seeks cancellation of interview

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DOIMUKH, 1 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the lone central university in Arunachal Pradesh, is entering a period of uncertainty as the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, ends on the Oct 3.

His actual tenure ended on 3 October, 2023, but the union education ministry gave him a one-year extension. As his tenure ends, the ministry of education is yet to appoint a new VC in his place.

Recently, it was reported in the media that the VC Champaran (Bihar)-based Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, is reportedly the frontrunner among the candidates to replace Prof Kushwaha. However, his appointment raised a question mark over his alleged past irregularities. Since then, there has been no official communication from the education ministry regarding the appointment of a new VC.

According to the RGU Act, a person cannot be given an extension twice as a VC, due to which the tenure of Prof Kushwaha cannot be extended. With just a day left, before his tenure ends, there is an air of uncertainty in RGU.

“We are all waiting for official communication from the ministry. This period of uncertainty does not augur well for a prestigious central university like ours,” said an official of RGU.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’Union (AAPSU) has urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to intervene in the matter and take up the issue of the appointment of a new VC with the union education minister.

The union has written to the CM, urging him to write a request letter to the education minister for the cancellation of advertisement published on 26 September, 2023, and the interview conducted on 7 and 8 March, 2024 for the appointment of a new VC. The AAPSU alleged that the selection process was compromised and lacked transparency, fairness, and integrity.

“A degree of nepotism and favouritism crept into the selection process. All the eligible candidates from Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India were deliberately and intentionally not called for the interview,” the AAPSU alleged.

It claimed also that this was a clear case of discrimination, “amounting to deprivations of a level playing opportunity for the indigenous tribal people of the state.

“Given the importance of Rajiv Gandhi University as a premier education institution and the lone central university of the state, the selection process for the position of vice-chancellor must be transparent and based on merit, integrity and clean record,” the union stated.

Further, the AAPSU stated that indigenous academicians from the state who have the required qualifications should be given the opportunity as the VC.

“There are highly qualified indigenous scholars from our state who possess both the academic credentials and deep understanding of the socio-cultural fabric of our state. The appointment of a local indigenous person to the post of vice-chancellor of RGU would not only strengthen the university leadership but also promote a sense of ownership and pride among the people of Arunachal Pradesh. An indigenous vice-chancellor would be better equipped to address the unique challenges faced by the university while ensuring that it remains grounded in the needs and aspirations of the local student community. Such people will have a deep understanding of the socio-cultural fabric of our state,” the AAPSU said.