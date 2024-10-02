Sessions court grants interim bail to Nason Borang in rehab centre death case

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: The East Siang district & sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Nason Borang, the prime accused in the death of Olip Litin Mukherjee, who died at the Serene Rehabilitation Centre in Pasighat, East Siang district, which is owned by Borang.

The counsel for Borang had submitted that the estimated date of delivery of Borang’s child was 28 September; however, the wife of the accused delivered “a malfunction child” on Monday at Bakin Pertin Government Hospital (BPGH), according to the court order.

Borang’s counsel submitted in the court that “the child has been referred to Brahmaputra Hospital from BPGH Pasighat for treatment, but the hospital has further referred the child to Aditya Hospital, Dibrugarh, and (the child) is under intensive care unit.”

The court released Borang on interim bail to enable him to look after the child as the mother is weak following the delivery of the child.

Earlier, on 16 August, the court had rejected the bail petition of Borang, who is the prime accused in the death of Olip Litin Borang on 19 July.

Borang’s anticipatory bail had been rejected, following which he was absconding. More than 19 persons have so far been arrested in the case.