Release election honorarium

Editor,

I wanted to highlight that it has been more than five months since the parliamentary and legislative elections were conducted in Arunachal Pradesh. As we all know, many departments are directly involved in the successful conduct of this largest festival of democracy. Special mention must be made of the police department particularly, the grassroots personnel-from constables to inspectors-who were deployed for election duty.

I must say that it is the security personnel who are often exploited the most during any law and order duty, whether it be elections, VIP duty, protests, festivals or examination duties. It is very disheartening to inform you that the dues owed to the police personnel specifically, the election honorarium, have still not been paid despite their significant hardships. Many of them worked for months on end, not to mention the tense situation during the re-polls.

The financial responsibility for paying the election honorarium lies with the Election Commission of India, which has already authorized the state government to make the payment. So why is the state government delaying this payment? I hope that this message reaches the concerned authorities for the prompt release of the election honorarium.

A police personnel,

Itanagar