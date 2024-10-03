Unsafe roads and flyovers

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I want to highlight the unsafe construction of roads and flyovers, which has caused so many accidents, and I feel that major disasters may occur in the future if it’s not highlighted early.

So many big pits (not to mention a multitude of small pits) on the centre of the city road remain uncared for and not mended, and it seems that the authority concerned and NGOs are sleeping. No barricades, no signages, but nobody bothers. As some wise person has rightly said, “Everybody’s problem is nobody’s problem, but my problem is everybody’s problem.”

But in reality, the authority concerned is there to look into everybody’s problems. However, in this case, it seems that the engineers, politicians and administration are either too busy or are being blinded with the ‘10% blindfold’.

Who is going to take the responsibility if any disaster happens because of such careless construction? Will it be the engineers, the authority or the construction agencies concerned? In most cases, we, the public, after any disaster created by the inefficiencies of the authority concerned, will most likely beat up the easiest target, ie, medical professionals, for even a small delay or loss of life.

The public has been tolerating all these difficulties in the name of development. Similarly, there are some ethical construction rules and safety measures which the construction agencies should follow, so that no disaster or loss of valuable life occurs, and our authority concerned should ensure that the agencies follow those safety measures too.

Tamo