Sonam Wangchuk, others taken to Rajghat by police

NEW DELHI, 2 Oct: Climate activist Soman Wangchuk and 170 Ladakhis under police detention for the past two days for violating prohibitory orders have been taken to Rajghat, an officer said on Wednesday.

Wangchuk, who was leading ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra,’ had gone on an indefinite fast after he was detained by the Delhi Police on Monday.

The ‘padyatra’ was organized by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk had begun his journey with 170 Ladakhis from Leh a month ago.

The marchers were detained at several police stations in the outskirts of Delhi on Monday night.

They were detained at the city’s Singhu Border while they were on their way to Rajghat. (PTI)