Minister Dukam inaugurates packaging & labeling training at IIP

NEW DELHI, 2 Oct: The skill development & entrepreneurship department, of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), launched a 10-day training program on “Industrial Packaging and Labeling Technology” for the first batch of emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh at the IIP here on Tuesday. It is being organized under Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY).

The first batch comprising 29 young participants from various parts of the state have joined the packaging training program. Among the participants, 19 are women in which 12 participants are progressive rural women SHG members (Lakh Pati Didis) with successful track records in small scale food processing industry and indigenous handicraft products.

The training programme was inaugurated by minister for skill development & entrepreneurship Nyato Dukam through video conference.

The minister expressed his appreciation for IIP’s efforts in conducting the training program. He also emphasized the importance of skill development in creating employment opportunities and promoting self-sufficiency.

IIP director R.K Mishra and skill development commissioner of GoAP, Saugat Biswas also spoke.

The 10-day training program will offer valuable insights into the latest packaging materials, trends, technologies and regulations, empowering participants to make informed decisions and improve their product packaging strategies. Subsequently, the training program will follow various topics related to industrial packaging, including packaging materials, design, testing and labeling.

Participants will also be exposed to the latest advancements in packaging technology and learn about industry best practices. Expert trainers from IIP will guide the participants through hands-on exercises and practical demonstrations, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.