RGU bids farewell to VC Prof Kushwaha

RONO HILLS, 3 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) bade farewell to outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who had been an integral part of the university for the last six years.

In a farewell function held at the university’s convention hall on Thursday, Prof Kushwaha expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the whole university fraternity for their continuous support throughout his tenure. He urged all to continue to stand together with the spirit of collaboration and dedication “which were and are and will be instrumental in achieving the university’s milestones so far and the ones to be achieved in coming days.”

Earlier, the outgoing VC inaugurated the new building of the zoology department, in the presence of the officers, teachers and students of the department.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his speech said that “RGU as a community proudly acknowledges and records Prof Saket Kushwaha’s exceptional leadership and visionary approach as vice-chancellor. His transformative guidance has elevated RGU to new heights, significantly enhancing its academic excellence and expanding its infrastructure and facilities.”

“Under his stewardship,” Dr Rikam said, “the university has achieved remarkable progress in research, innovation, collaborative networks, outreach, and community engagement.”

Dr Rikam further said that the university witnessed remarkable growth in student enrollment and progression, alongside mission-driven faculty recruitment and development during the tenure of Prof Kushwaha as VC (2018-2024).

“Prof Kushwaha has fostered a dynamic work culture and created a welcoming, secure campus environment. His strategic initiatives have significantly bolstered the university’s reputation through collaboration and active representation at national and international forums,” the registrar said.

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung in his speech highlighted the achievements of the outgoing VC. He said that “Prof Kushwaha exemplifies how an institution in a remote tribal area can flourish through unwavering determination and a genuine passion for growth. The tangible outcomes of his leadership are already apparent, with even more to come as the university advances into the future,” he said.

RGU’s senior most professor, SK Nayak said that “research-driven initiatives of outgoing VC have led to a substantial increase in the number of PhD degree holders, all while upholding the highest quality standards.”

“Prof Kushwaha has been instrumental in implementing NEP-2020 in the university, alongside other flagship programmes. His commitment to preserving nature and culture is evident through initiatives such as a clean and green campus, village adoption programmes, and efforts in documenting cultural ethos. The creation of the faculty of agricultural sciences by Prof Kushwaha represents a significant milestone that will greatly enhance the state’s vision of Viksit Arunachal while advancing the national goal of Viksit Bharat,” Nayak said.

Controller of Examination Dr Bijay Raji praised Prof Kushwaha for his “impressive array of achievements, which is reflected in the university getting a coveted Grade A from NAAC in 2024, being recognised as the best central university in the Himalayan region, and earning the title of the second best central university nationally in 2020.”

RGU Employees Association president Biro Taba in his speech said that “it is inspiring to see how the university has reached new heights and embraced emerging trends in higher education during Prof Saket Kushwaha’s tenure. His steadfast commitment to academic and administrative excellence, combined with his wisdom, boundless energy, and willingness to go the extra mile, has been pivotal to this success.”

Among others, RGU Teachers’ Association president Prof Sarah Hilaly, AITS Director Prof Jumyir Basar, Prof Nandini C Singh, seniormost Dean Prof Sarit Kr Chaudhuri, Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida, Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, PRO Moyir Riba, and Section Officer SK Sur shared their personal anecdotes, reflecting on the leadership and professional excellence exhibited by Prof Saket Kushwaha over the years.

The farewell function included special performances by students, and a guard of honour by the NCC cadets of the university, followed by felicitation and the presentation of traditional gifts, mementoes, and citation to the outgoing VC as a token of appreciation.