Sitharaman calls for improvement in women’s socioeconomic status

NAMSAI, 3 Oct: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for improvement in the socioeconomic status of women.

Interacting with members of self-help groups (SHG) during a credit outreach programme organised at the Namsai Multipurpose Hall here on Tuesday, Sitharaman emphasised that improvements in the social and economic status of women have a direct positive impact on their families.

She highlighted initiatives like ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and ‘Drone Didi’ schemes, which have empowered many women by providing skill training, essential kits, and access to bank loans.

Congratulating the Arunachal government for securing over 18 geographical indication (GI) tags recently, she encouraged further efforts to market these products globally through e-marketplaces. She also commended Namsai district for its remarkable progress, rising from the 97th to the 12th position in the Aspirational District Programme.

Spearheaded by the SBI, in collaboration with the NABARD, the SIDBI and the PNB, as part of the state level bankers’ committee, the credit outreach programme was organised for the distribution of credit sanction letters pertaining to various flagship programmes of the government.

As part of the sanction letters distributed, the NABARD provided a grant assistance of Rs 8.8 lakhsfor the registration of authorised users under the GI tag, further amplifying the promotion of indigenous products of the land, which has recently received support for 18 GI products.

Earlier, Sitharaman inaugurated the SBI’s regional office here, along with virtual inauguration of multiple branches across Arunachal. Saplings were also planted as part of the ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ campaign on the occasion.

The union finance minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other dignitaries also visited stalls set up by the NABARD, the SBI, the SIDBI, and the ArSRLM. Later, she flagged off a bus of the Government Polytechnic College, Namsai and distributed bicycles for girls students, which weredonated as part of the SBI’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

In his address, Mein stated that “the establishment of the SBI regional office is a pivotal step forward in accelerating our financial development.” He added that “the SBI RO will serve as a catalyst for investment and growth in our region.”

He expressed gratitude to the union minister for her prompt action in establishing the SBI regional office for the eastern region of the state, saying that she had assured to do so during a meeting with the chief minister and the DCM in Delhi just a month back.

Mein further commended the active involvement of financial institutions, particularly highlighting the significant role of the NABARD in infrastructure development and the promotion of indigenous products through GI registrations.

“NABARD’s support has been invaluable, not just in infrastructure projects, but also in preserving our cultural heritage,” Mein added.

The grants offered by the NABARD include worth Rs 32.37 lakhs for a project titled ‘Empowering youth and women through a pilot demonstration of Agriculture 4.0 technologies for sustainable farming and farmer welfare in Arunachal Pradesh’; Rs 15.67 lakhs for the integrated floriculture and beekeeping project for aspirational block Chongkham.

Some other schemes under which sanction letters were distributed include the Atmanirbhar Yojana, under which the state government has introduced five schemes focusing on investment on the agri-horti sector; Stand-Up India for setting up greenfield enterprises like manufacturing, services, agri-allied activities; DDUSY for enabling unemployed youths to gain access to low-cost capital towards starting their respective ventures; and the PM Viswakarma Yojana under the MSME ministry for supporting artisans and weavers through collateral-free credit skill training and market support.

Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, MP Tapir Gao, MLA Zignu Namchoom, SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, NABARDChairman Shaji KV, and other distinguished guests attended the event. (DCM’s PR Cell)