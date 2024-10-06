Freedom (POEM)

– Jummin Rime

Class VIII, VKV Kharsang

A wind that knows no chain,

A blend of joy, love and pain.

It dances with the fearless sun,

Whispers hope when the day is done.

A quiet place when nights are still,

Strength of hearts with iron will.

Freedom’s power, so bold, so rare,

In precious moments, it lays bare.

Hidden deep, yet always near,

Felt by all, though unclear.

Like a winter breeze that stirs the day,

Or watching the sunset by the bay.

It strikes at times, so unforeseen,

Revealing what freedom truly means.

A concept hard to neatly define,

Yet aligns when troubles resign.

It’s something felt, not always shown,

In joy and peace, its truth is known.

However you find it, or where it may be,

Freedom’s rich wealth is waiting, free.