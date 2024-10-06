The Void Within (POEM)

– Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

Our foreheads once held sacred light,

But now the tilak fades from sight,

A mark of pride, now lost in haze,

Our ancient glow, a distant blaze.

The tongue that spoke with words divine,

Now falters, whispers, lacks the sign,

Of mantras strong, of chants once pure,

Now silent echoes we endure.

Our schools, they teach, but fail to give,

The soul of life, the way to live.

For faith is lost in worldly greed,

And knowledge lacks the moral seed.

Our hands once held the sword of might,

To guard our truth, to fight for right.

Now bare, they tremble, void of power,

In battles lost, they shake and cower.

Our minds, where once great trust was found,

Now drift on faithless, hollow ground.

The fire of belief grows dim,

As doubt replaces what was Him.

Our bodies stand without a thread,

Of modesty once proudly spread.

Clothes of honour, stripped away,

In shallow trends we go astray.

These voids we carry, deep and wide,

Our spirit lost, our hearts denied.

But still, a spark can light the flame,

And guide us back to strength again.