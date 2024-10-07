Declare results of head constable exam

Editor,

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the delay in the declaration of the final merit list for the post of head constable (telecom/RT) position. As an ongoing recruit constable at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, the wait for the final result has become increasingly painful, especially since we are already undergoing training.

This examination was advertised in 2020 but conducted after four years. Despite this long delay, the results are still pending, causing further frustration.

If we are selected for the post of head constable (telecom/RT) position, we would be required to undergo another nine months of training. This would mean a waste of our time and energy, as the current training would no longer be relevant to our new role.

If the merit list were declared earlier, we could have made an informed decision – resigning from our current post and preparing for the telecom training in a timely manner.

We are now on the verge of the passing out parade, yet the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) continues to delay the final results. We kindly urge the authorities concerned to declare the results as soon as possible, so that we can make necessary adjustments to our careers without unnecessary disruptions.

An aggrieved

recruit constable