The road ahead

By Poonam I Kaushish

The winner takes it all! Be it salubrious J&K or burly Haryana. As no-stops-barred battles gives way to elected Governments in both States, it doesn’t matter whether BJP or Congress sit on the Chief Ministerial gaddi bordering Delhi or NC-Congress, BJP, PDP in our Northern tip bordering Pakistan. Either way both polls are a ringing endorsement of our democratic ethos.

Undeniably, the Haryana outcome is significant for five reasons. One, it will embellish BJP and Congress’s narrative and build momentum going ahead. Two, this is the first State election post general elections June whose result will have a bearing on the political mood for upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls. Three, whether BJP’s social engineering of building a coalition of non-dominant OBC communities to neutralize dominant caste-centric political mobilization is succeeding.

Four, it’s the first poll since Supreme Court’s order on sub-categorization in Dalit quota and how Dalits votes accounting for 20% vote-share, respond politically will be keenly watched. Lastly, issues like unemployment, Agnipath scheme for recruitment in security forces, high prices, inflation which were at the heart of the poll campaign and results therein are likely to impact Centre’s stance on going ahead.

Importantly, J&K Assembly poll is a new ballgame and different in many ways. Something bigger than and beyond the structural milestones like the first since it became a Union Territory, its special status removed 5 August 2019. Bifurcation of the earlier State, delimitation saw Jammu’s seats increase to 43 and Kashmir’s by one, 47, 9 reserved for STs and 5 nominated by Lt Governor.

A testament to India’s electoral integrity that democracy has taken roots in the State as elections were held after 10 years. Boasting of widespread participation of aspirants and Parties, high voter turnout over 62%, with more women and youth showing up, sans violence, re-polling and coercion. “Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat” was played by voters riding colourful shikaras on scenic Dal Lake to exercise their franchise.

Undeniably, the message rang loud and clear: It was people centric, driven by people. Whereby, people, have now taken over to speak for themselves and guide their own destiny. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. Others need not worry, showing their preference for ballot against boycotts, a defeat of nefarious interests and a triumph of democracy.

It’s a measure of far-reaching changes and altered reality that extremist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami which had boycotted polls for decades and since been outlawed returned to participate in the electoral battle-ground. It’s candidates contesting as Independents in 33 Valley seats and one in Jammu.

UPAP accused Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s Lok Sabha win has given new spin. His Awami Ittehad Party a main ideological foe to Abdullah’s NC has gauged people’s will and political agency. Their collective presence has made it a nouvelle battlefield for established dynastic Parties NC, PDP and BJP and Congress.

Importantly, whoever wins or marks their presence in vote-shares it underscores the power and appeal of Constitutional democracy in areas which witnessed conflict and insurgencies. This augurs well for the region which has borne the brunt of militancy for decades.

The challenge for the political class is to build on this overwhelming public trust in electoral democracy and affirm that the latter is indeed the best bet for addressing security challenges, social concerns, meeting economic needs and upholding political rights while ameliorating inflamed public opinion over the ambush of security personnel, custodial killings in Poonch, Pir Panjal, Rajouri etc.

Undoubtedly, there have been gains on economic and governance fronts. Last mile delivery of services has improved, over 1000 public utility services have been digitized, major projects are nearing completion with over Rs 6000 crores investment.

Yet, as a senior Government officer said, “One need patience and perseverance for economic and administrative measures to fructify alongside we have to double haste put in place counter-terrorism operations amidst increasing radicalization among the youth. Emphasis is on improving communications and logistics”.

Removing unemployment is a major sore alongside removing distresses that have occurred in the last 10 years. Clearly, New Delhi needs to deal with the unfolding situation sympathetically as it could lead to multiple fault lines, which could polarise our plural society and threaten the survival of the State.

Besides, the Government needs to plug Kashmir deeper into the economy and create more broad-based stakeholders in the Valley who will benefit from greater economic interactions with rest of India. It has put in place various developmental projects. Towards that end investment summits are being held.

Even as there is a tourism boom, Government needs to be sensitive to locals needs. Certainly, a lot depends on intensified movement of people for business and investment from across India. Given J&K’s social and economic indicators are much better than UP, Bihar etc, it will require sophisticated interventions to leapfrog development.

More than more of the same, money, men and muscle what Kashmir needs is an emotional package. One hopes the new Government will allow Kashmiris specially youth weaned by Pakistan to give vent to their grief and frustration, anger and even hatred. A wrap up which will treat them with respect, restore their dignity and heal accumulated humiliations.

In the ultimate the Government needs a track two approach: fulfilling people’s aspirations, healing wounds and alienation of youth, create employment avenues while continuing to deal with terrorism with an uncompromising iron fist to ‘smoke them out.’ Said a Home Ministry official, “The Government cannot lose sight of the Kashmir Valley but, at the same time, we need to secure the Jammu region.”

Towards that end it is rolling out a new security matrix to counter targeting of civilians, military personnel and camps by terrorists in recent weeks and months. Deployment of security forces in the area is being rationalised with new combinations. As terrorists might attack highways — “lifelines” between the Valley and Jammu CRPF has been positioned with local cops.

It remains to be seen if the people will be appeased by the promises of development as growth is not the biggest grievance of Kashmiris. It is the unacceptable heavy-handed tactics of the Indian security forces wherein it could be difficult to win the people over.

Time now for the new elected representatives to amalgamate Kashmiris into the mainstream. Mainly, extend reservation in State Government posts and educational institutions to socially and educationally backward classes to help eradicate discrepancies suffered by them. The Government needs to arrive at a Modus Vivendi with locals by gathering lost threads from the baggage of chequered history and keeping ones ears to the ground to build a ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir.’

It must be remembered that a strong and stable J&K is an anti-traction thesis for Pakistan and the biggest tribute to the pluralist Indian society and its flourishing democracy. State leaders have to leave no ‘stone’ unturned to further India’s national interests and make Kashmiris’ truly feel they belong to here.

All in all, it is an election which will echo in the pages of history. Also a time for the Government to get back to basics: become more humane and painstakingly secure heritage of multi-faith tolerance and grass-root democracy whereby, the principles of ‘Jus Ad Bellum’: right authority, right intention and reasonable hope dictate their responses. It remains to be seen if the new leadership can get the cherry blossom to truly bloom again and make the Kashmir dream a new reality. — INFA