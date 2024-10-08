Provide world-class infrastructure to the state’s athletes

On a day Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the overall champion in Phase-3 of the 2nd Asmita Taekwondo League 2024-’25, Rupa Bayor from Arunachal Pradesh became the first Indian Taekwondo player to break into the top 10 of the World Taekwondo Poomsae rankings. Both the reports have excited the people of the state. Bayor is now ranked ninth in the world rankings. The women Taekwondo team emerged overall champion among the 12 teams. Taekwondo is an Olympic sport and therefore, if given proper support, Arunachalee athletes can bring medals for the country.

Also, it is women athletes who are consistently bringing laurels to the state. It is a massively proud moment for the state to witness Rupa Bayor break into the top 10 ranking. Her achievement is an inspiration for the younger generation. The younger generation are increasingly becoming more professional and taking sports as a career seriously. The government should develop more world-class infrastructure to support them. Also, more qualified coaches should be recruited, so that young sportspersons learn from the best. The government should identify those areas where Arunachalees perform better and give focus on it.