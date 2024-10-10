Animal health camp conducted at Galu

BASAR, 9 Oct: Basar-based ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre conducted a one-day awareness- cum-animal health camp at Galu village under Basar circle in Leparada district on Wednesday, under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

Programme coordinator and senior scientist (veterinary extension) Dr. Doni Jini delivered lectures on some common disease of livestock and poultry.

Scientist Dr. Rajesh A. Alone briefed on importance of agro-forestry for production of round-the-year-fodder for ruminants, while YP-II Nyamo Dirchi delivered lecture on horticulture crops.

Vaccination of poultry, drenching, first-hand treatment of animals were demonstrated and around 300 (0-7 days old) birds were vaccinated against Ranikhet during the programme.

Veterinary medicines and feed supplements were also distributed free of cost to 27 livestock and poultry farmers.

