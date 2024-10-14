Ledum FC enter final of Odam Ering Memorial Football Tourney

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

BILAT, 13 Oct: Ledum Football Club (FC) has entered the final of the 22nd Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament, which is underway at the Bilat village playground in East Siang district.

Ledum FC beat Sika-Tode by 7-0 goals in the first semifinal match held on Sunday. The winning team scored 4 goals in the first half, and added three more goals in the second half. The opponent team, despite getting repeated opportunities, could not return any goal.

The tournament this year was opened by Sports Minister Kento Jini, in the presence of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and government officers, on 3 October.

The second semifinal match of the tournament will be played on Monday between Depi and Bilat-Bamin football teams, according to the organisers.

The tournament is sponsored by MLA Ninong Ering, in memory of his late mother. The Legong Banggo Sports Association and the District Football Association are conducting it.

The champion team of the tournament will get Rs 1 lakh, along with the trophy and a certificate, and the runner-up team will be given Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

Nineteen teams from different villages across the district are participating in the tournament this time.

The final match will be played on 16 October.