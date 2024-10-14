Forests are part of Mishmis’ life: CCF

TEZU, 13 Oct: “Our relation with forests is from birth to death. Different plant species have an important place in the life and rituals of the Mishmis. Therefore, we are a part and parcel of the forests,” said Eastern Arunachal Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Soplan Manyu after the premiere screening of a docu-film titled Blurred Boundaries: Mishmis & the Forests, a film on the Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mishmi society, at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Friday.

The film, brought out by NGO Dusty Foot Productions, New Delhi, features senior library activist Manisha Halai as the main narrator. It focuses on various issues related to the forests and the lives of the Mishmis living around the Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve.

Congratulating Halai for her bold and focused initiative to carve a path for herself instead of waiting for a government job, Manyu expressed hope that more Arunachal students would start thinking beyond NEET, JEE, etc.

Senior volunteer Bethem Marai introduced Halai, who, after her MBA, opted to train herself in docu-video production at Green Hub, Tezpur (Assam).

Senior volunteer Sakelu Chikro also spoke.