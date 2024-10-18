Coordination required to arrest drug smuggling

The West Kameng district police seized cannabis weighing approximately 150 kgs, which was on its way to Assam from Kalaktang in Arunachal Pradesh. This is a huge catch and can help to unearth smuggling of narcotics from Arunachal into Assam. Most of the drugs make their way into the state from neighbouring Assam. It was due to the alertness of the Bhalukpong police that one Thulunga Wary was arrested during a routine check at the police check gate. Wary had procured the cannabis from Kalaktang and was supposed to deliver it to Assam.

This arrest once again points to the need for greater coordination between Assam and the Arunachal police to combat the drug menace. In particular, the police force of the districts located along the Assam-Arunachal boundary should cooperate with each other to fight drug mafias. There should be regular coordination meetings. Further, the intelligence-sharing related to movement of drug traffickers should be shared on a regular basis. The smugglers look for the weak points and exploit them to continue drug smuggling. Those weak points can be checked only through the coordination between police officials of both the states.