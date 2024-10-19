Two employees of Tawang electrical division electrocuted to death

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Two staffers of the Tawang electrical division were killed on Thursday by electrocution while they were repairing the 11kvTawang-Timilo-Changprong-Seru-Yusum feeder line.

The deceased have been identified as Tenzin Lotey and Vikash Kumar.

Speaking to this daily, Tawang Electrical Division Executive Engineer Sange Phuntso informed that “all the three phases were restored till a double-pole structure near Timilo on 17th morning.”

“The line was isolated at that point by taking shutdown, and again charged up to Timilo, and a group had gone to find the fault and restore the whole faulty segment.” he said.

He informed that Lotey and Kumar had used an aluminium ladder to fix an isolated conductor at around 4:45 pm on Thursday, “without taking shutdown from the control room, and were electrocuted.”

“Two other staffers, who went unharmed, are Wangchin and Tenzin,” he said.

The EE added that the district power department deeply regrets the death and will ensure that such incident does not recur by ensuring that awareness is generated among the staff.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and said that ex gratia will be paid to the families of the deceased as per the government norms.

He also advised senior officials of the department to strengthen safety protocols to prevent such incidents.