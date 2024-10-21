Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern over the ongoing deforestation in Kamba, West Siang district, driven by the construction of rental housing and urban expansion. While the growing need for housing is understandable, the unchecked felling of trees makes way for these developments in leading to severe environmental degradation.

As the forests in Kamba are cleared, the consequences are becoming increasingly visible. Deforestation leads to soil erosion, loss of biodiversity and a significant decline in water retention capacity, resulting in a high risk of landslide and water scarcity. The forests in our region are vital not just for maintaining ecological balance but also for the livelihood of many who rely on them for resources.

The demand for housing, particularly rental properties, continues to rise, but this cannot come at the cost of our environment. Cutting down trees without a plan for reforestation will only exacerbate the long-term effects on climate change and disrupt the natural ecosystem.

It is crucial that we implement afforestation efforts alongside urban development to counteract the damage already done. Planting trees in deforested areas will help restoring the ecological balance, prevent soil degradation, and provide future generations with a healthier environment. I urge the local government, community leaders and developers to prioritise sustainable building practices and to ensure that for every tree cut down, multiple trees are planted in its place and in schools and colleges should organise tree plantation programme mandatorily.

By integrating afforestation efforts with urban planning, we can ensure that development in Kamba areas does not come at the expense of our forests. The time to act is now, before the damage becomes irreversible.

Boya Ruku,

B Com 3rd semester,

DPGC Kamki