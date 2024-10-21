Expect J&K assembly to seek Article 370 restoration: MP

SRINAGAR, 20 Oct: National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has said that he expects the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution for the restoration of Article 370 in its very first session.

“I expect that it (resolution on the restoration of Article 370) would be the first business. If not the first business, I expect the resolution will be passed in the first session (of the assembly),” Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said on X Space.

“That is what I have committed myself to and I have full faith that the National Conference is also committed to it,” he said.

Mehdi, who has been a vocal proponent of the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status that existed before 5 August, 2019, said he does not feel there is a need to worry about the NC’s stand on the issue.

“I don’t see any signals that, god forbid, it will not happen. Based on my interactions (with party leaders) pre-election and post-election, there is no cause for worry.

“As you know, I am not part of the government or the legislative assembly. I am in Parliament, but I will keep reminding them. We expect them to deliver on that,” he said.

On the issue of the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, the parliamentarian said an initiative needs to be taken on a societal level to ensure it.

“As far as the return of Kashmiri Pandits is concerned, my stand is unchanged. We have had some discussions with some KP (Kashmiri Pandit) friends in Delhi. We want to expand that initiative and in that, we need your help. We want to do something about it on the social level. You have seen the seriousness of the BJP over the past 10 years,” he said.

“Let’s, as a society, try to find a roadmap for the return of Kashmiri Pandit brethren,” he added.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a resolution, urging the Centre to restore statehood of Jammu & Kashmir.

The resolution got the lieutenant governor’s nod on Saturday and will now be sent to the union government. (PTI)