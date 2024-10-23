Provide clear date for exam

Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent postponement of the TGT exam date. The exam, initially scheduled for 7 October, has been postponed without prior notice, leaving aspirants like myself in a state of uncertainty. It has been almost two weeks since the postponement, and no new date has been notified. The commission’s lack of communication and transparency throughout this process is alarming.

We, the aspirants, have been eagerly awaiting this exam for the past two years. The repeated delays and lack of clarity from the commission are not only frustrating but also detrimental to our career prospects. I urge the commission to announce the new exam date as soon as possible and ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair and timely manner.

The commission’s inaction is affecting not just our professional lives but also our personal wellbeing. I request that the commission take immediate action to address our concerns and provide a clear timeline for the exam.

Frustrated aspirant