Public deserves a clear explanation on bad roads

Editor,

I wish to express my deep frustration and concern over the appalling condition of the road between Itanagar and Nirjuli. The state of this road has become intolerable, with large sections now indistinguishable from a series of potholes rather than a proper motorable surface. This issue requires immediate attention, and the public deserves a clear explanation as to why such poor conditions have been allowed to persist for so long.

It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to ensure the safety and convenience of the public by maintaining the roads. However, the current situation reflects a total lack of accountability. It is crucial that the authorities clarify who is responsible for this neglect – whether it is the construction agencies, the department responsible for road maintenance, the district administration, or the government itself, which appears indifferent to the hardships faced by the people.

Immediate action must be taken against the construction companies and departments that have failed in their duties. Additionally, the reckless earth-cutting activities carried out by various individuals have exacerbated the situation. These activities clog drainage systems with mud, resulting in severe waterlogging, which further deteriorates the already damaged roads. Tackling these issues is essential to prevent further degradation of the infrastructure.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the public has remained largely silent. It is high time the community comes together and demands accountability. As responsible citizens, we have the right to know when the road construction will be completed and to receive assurances that those responsible for the delays and substandard work will face consequences.

Furthermore, vehicle owners regularly pay taxes and road usage fees. Where is this money being utilized? A well-maintained road is a basic necessity and a right of the citizens. Itanagar, as the capital city and a designated smart city, should be setting an example. If this is what a ‘smart city’ looks like, we would rather not have such a designation. The poor road conditions have led to severe traffic congestion, causing officials to arrive late to work and, more critically, preventing patients from reaching medical facilities in time. The surrounding dust is also a major health hazard for residents.

I strongly urge the authorities to take prompt and decisive action to repair the roads, ensuring that construction is carried out to the highest standards. The residents of Itanagar, Nirjuli, and Naharlagun deserve better, and we can no longer tolerate this neglect.

S Ejum Riram,

Advocate,

Naharlagun