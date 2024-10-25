Extend tentative exam schedule

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to request our honourable chief minister and the department concerned to kindly extend the tentative APPSC examination date from 15 December to a later date.

Many of the coaching institutes have recently started giving admission for APPSCCE prelims and I’m one of the students who enrolled recently. I got admission with my parents’ hard-earned money to pursue my dream to serve our state, but looking at the time period, we will not be able to cover the syllabus in these 40-50 days.

Further, I was in my village when we heard from some individuals who take active part in social movements that the APPSCCE would not be conducted this year but in December 2025 due to various departments’ examinations and court issues.

However, when I got the news about the recent notification, I enrolled myself at one of the institutions, but tentative date of examination is on 15 December.

Therefore I request the chief minister and the APPSC to kindly extend the exam date by 2-3 months, in order to give everyone a level playing field. Moreover, the current students’ elections have also hampered our preparations.

I’m sure that there are thousands of other young, honest and poor aspirants who feel the same pain.

Honest aspirant