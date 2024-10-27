The Weakness – POEM

— By: Km.Jummin Rime

Cl-VIII, VKV Kharsang

Weakness whispers, soft and clear,

A spark to mend what’s broken here.

A quiet cry, a breath of air,

Daring hearts to rise and care.

The grass hums with a gentle tune,

A longing born beneath the moon.

It stirs the soul to feel the weight,

Of freedom’s call, of life’s true fate.

A cold breeze brushes past your face,

After years of numb embrace.

The scent of flowers once unseen,

Now hints at all that could have been.

From weakness blooms a strength so bright,

Emerging from the darkest night.

To shape the things left yet undone,

And sing—your journey’s just begun.