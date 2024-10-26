IRBn personnel arrested for missing firearm and ammunition

SEIJOSA, 25 Oct: The Seijosa police have arrested three persons – two of them IRBn personnel – in connection with an FIR lodged at the Seijosa police station on 21 October stating that “3rd IRBn BHQ, central Kote has been found broken and one 9 mm pistol and 11 live round 9 mm bullets missing,” Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang informed in a release on Friday.

After registering the case, a Seijosa police team led by Sang Thinley, under the supervision of the SP, “swung into action and arrested IRBn constables Phuntso Dondup (30) and Haricharan Boro (31), along with one Md Babul Ali (35),” the release said.

Following investigation, the accused led the police team to an area in Kekakuli village in Sonitpur district of Assam, from where a 9 mm pistol was recovered from a bush.

“Eleven live 9 mm bullets were also recovered from the rented house of constable Boro in Seijosa,” the release stated.

All the involved arm and ammunition have been recovered, it added.

“Further investigation is underway, and it’s learnt that the three are drug addicts,” the release said.