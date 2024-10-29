Free health camp conducted

PASIGHAT, 28 Oct: Ninety patients benefitted from a free health organised at Damroh in Upper Siang district by the Siang Trust on Monday.

The camp featured free pressure tests and sugar tests, and free medicines were given to the patients. Fifty persons were treated for eye ailments and 25 were treated for dental problems.

The camp was conducted by senior ophthalmologist Dr Beauty Borang Perme, senior surgeon Dr Bomni Tayeng, diabetic specialist Dr Lincode Moyong, and dental surgeon Dr Til Perme.

Retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, medical staff, and Siang Trust vice president Mohonto Panging Pao were also present. (DIPRO)