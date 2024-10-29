Tobacco products, petrol, local alcohol seized

YUPIA, 28 Oct: A team of officials from the Papum Pare district administration, led by Town Magistrate Mary Bui, seized illicit tobacco products, petrol, local alcohol, unauthorized firecrackers and gambling items from various shops in Yupia and Nyorch markets during a checking drive on Monday, and the shopkeepers selling them were penalized.

The checking drive was conducted as a part of the ongoing nationwide ‘Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0’.

Both the general public and shopkeepers were sensitized to the COTPA 2003 and the objectives of the ‘Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0’.

Later, all the seized items were disposed of at the DC’s office premises in the presence of EAC Dani Rikang.

The unannounced checking drive and awareness campaign on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption will continue until 24 November.

Officials of the trade & commerce department and police personnel were also present during the checking drive.

Earlier, Papum Pare DC Jikem Bomjen in a meeting reviewed the implementation of the Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0 in the district.

He emphasized on activating the COTPA enforcement teams in the blocks to intensify the IEC activities and check illegal sale of tobacco products.

SP Taru Gussar, DMO Dr RR Ronya and EAC Dana Unna also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)