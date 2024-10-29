ATCO celebrates Tani festival

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The Abo Tani Clan Organisation (ATCO) celebrated the 4th ‘Abo Tani foundation day-cum-Tani festival’ at Gumin Kiinhere in West Siang district from 25-27 October.

Representatives from the Apatani, Adi, Galo, Nyishi, Tagin and Mishing communities showcased their traditional dances during the celebration, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Tani clans.

ATCO West Siang unit president Domin Karbakhighlighted the significance of community involvement in making the festival a success. He commended his executive team for their swift coordination and effective planning, despite limited time, to bring about the festival celebration.

Among others, former minister Doi Ado attended the festivity.

Former ATCO president Tapa Ruji also spoke. ATCO president Tagang Bida was also present on the occasion.