E/Kameng overall champions of 5th State-Level APAKA Karate Championship

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: East Kameng emerged as the overall champions of the 5th State-Level APAKA Karate Championship, which was held in Hawai, Anjaw district from 25 to 27 October.

Lohit and Upper Subansiri were the first runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively, Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) informed in a release.

Director of indigenous affairs Sokhep Kri and Anjaw district sports officer Bredenso Yun distributed the prizes to the winners.

Over 500 karateka from Anjaw, Pakke Kessang, Changlang, Capital Complex, East Kameng, East Siang, Kra Dadi, Kamle, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Upper Siang, Papum Pare, Tawang, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Bichom, Keyi-Panyor and Tirap participated in the championship, the release said.