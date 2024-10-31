Governor pays obeisance at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG, 30 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik visited world-famous Tawang Monastery, also known as Galden Namgyal Lhatse, Wednesday.

The Governor accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik paid obeisance at the 17th Century Buddhist monastery. They also interacted

with the reverent Lamas and visited the museum of the monastery.

“It is nostalgic to visit the seat of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for the last 300 years,” Parnaik said, and added that it is of historical relevance as it signifies its connection with India.

The Governor, who was very impressed by the maintenance and grandeur of the second largest and oldest monastery of Asia, said that it is one of the most sought after tourist destinations of the North East region.

Later, the Governor couple visited Dorjee Khandu Memorial Museum and the adjacent Jangchub Chorten, which were inaugurated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Museum has an exhibition on His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. (Raj Bhavan)