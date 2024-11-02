Organization sets deadline for surrender of fraudulent APST certificates

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: In the wake of children of APST mothers and non-APST fathers, availing themselves of ST certificates in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Non-APST Offspring ST Surrender Abhiyan Committee (N-APST-STSAC) is voicing its opposition, urging these individuals to surrender their ST status.

The committee has designated 19th December for individuals whose names have been reported as non-APST to surrender their ST certificates to the ST Surrender Abhiyan Committee. The committee has also requested all individuals who believe they are non-APST to continue surrendering their ST certificates even after 19th December 2024. They warned of repercussions if their appeals are not addressed.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club on Friday, the committee’s chairman Taw Paul informed that, to date, seven non-APST individuals who availed themselves of ST certificates have surrendered their ST status to the committee. Out of these seven, only the original parents of one individual could not be traced, while the others are now with their families, Taw stated. Most of the individuals are from Assam. Taw said they have reached out to the Tea Tribe Students’ Organizations of Assam and other NGOs to provide updates on individuals missing from their place of origin. All of the individuals have voluntarily surrendered their APST certificates, he added.?Taw reported receiving complaints regarding one Ha Tatu, a leading contractor of having non-APST origins. He noted that Tatu obtained his ST certificate from the ADC Itanagar on 15 March 2017, prompting further questions. He stated, “Tatu also holds the position of president of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Kurung Kumey unit, which should be dissolved soon.”?The committee also mentioned receiving complaints against Tasso Hinda (formerly known as Puna Hinda), alleging that he is of non-APST origin. The committee said, “In the future, if we receive any complaints against him (Hinda), we will take action.”

Twenty-seven individuals have been appointed in various districts to monitor non-APST offspring availing ST certificates, and several joint secretaries have been assigned to verify this in their respective circles and districts, with supervision from Gaon Buras.

N-APST-STSAC spokesperson Tana Tamar Tara warned the government not to play dual politics. He continued, “There is a new trend in this issue (non-APST offspring) where the fathers’ names are being changed, indicating a particular individual’s case. We may also proceed with DNA tests if the issue persists.”

He noted, “We have also overheard non-APST individuals receiving benefits from MGNREGA/NREGA cards. To effectively fight this cause, we must first cut off all emotional ties and relationships; only then will our issue have a positive impact.”

The committee informed that many government officers from departments such as tourism, fisheries, land management, and tax and excise, including those from the Chief Minister’s office, are originally non-APST individuals availing themselves of APST certificates.