Request for deferment of APPSC exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a tentative examination date of 15th December for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination preliminary examination in 2024. In response, former Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee member Techi Rana has written a letter to the Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, requesting that the examination be deferred.

Techi mentioned that the academic calendar for the 2023-24 session prescribes May and December as the months for semester examinations. Techi also stated that the APPSC examination calendar is only tentative and that the commission’s advertisement explicitly allows final-year undergraduate students to appear for the examination. He argued that scheduling the examinations simultaneously would disadvantage students and deprive them of a fair opportunity in the state’s prestigious exam.

Techi emphasized that not every candidate will have an examination center in the township where their college is located, leading to logistical challenges. He pointed out that, given the state’s topography and poor road conditions, it would be difficult to reach different examination centers if the exam dates are only a day or two apart.