Zverev beats former champion Rune to set up Paris Masters final against Khachanov or Humbert

PARIS, 2 Nov: Alexander Zverev reached the Paris Masters final for the second time after beating former champion Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Saturday.
Zverev, a runner-up here in 2020, next plays 2018 champion Karen Khachanov or 15th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert.
Rune saved one match point with a brilliant cross-court forehand winner, but the third-seeded Zverev held his nerve on the next with a crisp backhand volley at the net.
Zverev was mostly in control against Rune in their fourth career meeting and first on indoor hard courts. The French Open runner-up improved to 3-1 overall against his rival, who won the Paris Masters in 2022 by stunning Novak Djokovic in the final.
Rune saved a break point in his opening service game as he struggled from the back of the court.
Zverev broke him in the fourth game when Rune’s two-handed backhand went out, and he held serve for a 4-1 lead in a commanding first set, clinching it when his opponent returned long.
He broke the 13th-seeded Danish player to serve for the match for the first time at 5-4, but Rune broke straight back.
A long 11th game saw both players miss chances and it went to a sixth deuce before Rune finally won it with a backhand volley at the net.
That was the end of his resistance and Zverev was untroubled in his next service game and in the tiebreaker.
The big-serving German is bidding for his second title of the year and 23rd overall. (AP)
