Cold storage facility at Basar expected soon, says MLA Dirchi

FSL conducts coordination meeting

BASAR, 3 Nov: Farmers Society of Leparada (FSL) organised its 1st ever interaction-cum- coordination meeting with all the ZPMs, GPCs and HoDs of farming related departments here at Town Club on Saturday. The meeting aimed at providing a platform for broad discussion on the various aspects relating to farming activities in the district and drawing a comprehensive roadmap for its improvement.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, in her keynote address, exhorted the farmers to take up their respective farming practices with sheer sense of professionalism “as the farming sectors is poised to act as major source of livelihood in coming days.”

Reiterating that the government has been providing all the necessary incentives/support through various flagship programmes like ANKY, ANBY etc., she urged all the beneficiaries to utilise these assistances for achieving viable and economic sustainability.

Among many other things, she informed that the popular demand by farming fraternity for a cold storage facility at Basar township is being pursued from her end at the govt. level and expected to materialize soon.

She committed continued support and every possible assistance from her end to the farming fraternity “be it in the field of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, poultry and allied fields for uplift of farming sector in the district.”

Leparada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng, in his address, acknowledged the important role of farming society for holistic development of the district. He urged the farmers to work devotedly “as there is no shortcut to attaining success in agriculture sector without hard work.”

He emphasised that instead of taking up varied farming activities at one go, one primary activity may be taken up based on feasibility and desired output. He also called upon the farmers to adopt organic method of farming “which are more in demand now-a-days, which also helps to keep one away from harmful side-effect of pesticides and insecticides.”

Participating in the discussion, HoDs from line departments exhorted the farmers for adoption of best practices in consultation with the experts/departments concerned for achieving desired results and sustainability in farming sector.

DHO Dr. Kirto Loyi, DAO Tare Kahi, DFDO Jumli Karga, ICAR head and scientist Dr. Doni Jini dwelled about the practices, challenges and opportunities in farming sectors and disseminated further information about the facilities extended by the government to the farmers.

Tirbin ZPM Nyori Jilen, Basar ZPM Chokbi Riba and Dari ZPM Nyato Riba also shared their valuable insights during interaction with the participants. All of them vouched for selection of only the genuine beneficiaries in any government schemes for the growth of farming sector in the district.

Taking part in the deliberation, FSL legal advisor adv. Kargo Bam called for genuine effort in farming sector “as it has been found that most of the selected beneficiaries are merely after the subsidy amount extended by the government.”

FSL president Nyaken Basar presented a detailed overview of the farming and allied activities in the district.

On behalf of the Farmers Society of Leparada (FSL), he submitted a three- point memorandum to the MLA for her consideration.

FSL Tirbin circle unit president Yumka Doyom, FSL Dari circle unit president Yomkar R. Korw and FSL Sago circle unit president Mijum Riram presented brief summary about the farming activities with regards to their respective circles.

Earlier, FSL general secretary Kargo Basar described the aim and objective of the interaction-cum-coordination meeting. (DIPRO)