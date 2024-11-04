Paralympics assoc. donates aid and appliances to shelter house, rehab centre

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Paralympics Association of Arunachal (PAA) has made a significant contribution to ‘Second Coming Christian Prayer Center cum Rehabilitation Home’ here, donating essential aids and appliances.

The donated items included wheelchairs, walking sticks, crutches, blankets, carpets.

The center has been operating since the last 12 years without any assistance or funding, serving as refuge for vulnerable groups, including widows, blind, divyangjans, abandoned children and those struggling with mental health issues and addiction. The destitute center, currently, provides shelter and support to 105 individuals, many of whom are facing severe challenges.

“Taking care of over 100 destitute individuals is no small task, but the dedicated team at the center is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all residents,” the association said in a release.

It also donated essential items to Asha Bhawan Rehabilitation Home.

“We believe that our efforts along with support from various organizations can help uplift these vulnerable individuals and provide them with a better future,” the release said, and appealed to the people to visit and support these centers.

“Together we can make a significant difference in the lives of these vulnerable individuals,” the release added.