JK Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status; parties hail, BJP protests

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, 6 Nov: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state. The move was hailed by the valley-based political parties while it prompted protests by the main opposition BJP which demanded its rollback.

The passage of the resolution led to an uproar in the House as the BJP members protested vociferously, resulting in frequent disruptions of the proceedings. Eventually, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for the day.

The resolution, which also expressed “concern” over the “unilateral removal” of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes.

With the passage of the resolution, the ruling NC said it has fulfilled one of its promises made in the manifesto while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the “Assembly has done its job.”

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] supported the resolution during the voice vote.

While many political parties here welcomed the move, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was a “half-hearted” effort and the resolution could have been written “in a better way.”

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of JK and Ladakh.

JK Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution which said, “That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

It said the JK Assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of JK for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees, and to workout constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution added.

The BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

“We reject the resolution. The business given to us was that the discussion is on the LG’s address,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the LoP said the BJP will not allow the House to function until the resolution was withdrawn.

In Jammu, while the local unit of the BJP staged a protest to denounce the passing of the resolution, the ruling NC workers celebrated it. (PTI)