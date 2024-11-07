Mein launches ‘Jal Utsav’ in Namsai

NAMSAI, 6 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday launched a 15-day Jal Utsav campaign in Namsai to create awareness and sensitivity towards water management, conservation and sustainability.

The campaign, organized by the district administration in collaboration with the PHE&WS department is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating awareness about water as a life-sustaining resource.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mein emphasized the need for collective responsibility and community ownership of government infrastructure particularly, assets created under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He announced a special appreciation award for the village demonstrating exemplary participation and ownership during the campaign.

“Our efforts must instill a sense of belongingness to these resources within local communities,” he said.

Namsai DC C.R Khampa highlighted the campaign’s objectives, emphasizing the initiative’s alignment with the National Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s efforts to foster water conservation across India’s aspirational districts.

Namsai DPO Keshab Sharma presented an overview of the campaign’s objectives, followed by presentations from various departments, covering topics such as drinking water and sanitation, irrigation, water rejuvenation projects, and the rejuvenation potential of Borbeel Lake.

Later, the DCM and participants pledged to uphold the principles of Respect, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recharge water resources.

The Jal Utsav campaign is part of a broader national initiative led by the National Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to foster a nationwide movement for sustainable water management.

The campaign will continue until 24 November, covering 20 aspirational districts, including Namsai.

Present on the occasion were MLA Likha Soni, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, the PHED&WS chief engineer (EZ), ZPMs, young professionals from NITI Aayog and HoDs. (DCM’s PR Cell)