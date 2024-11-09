Meritorious students felicitated

AALO, 8 Nov: Thirty top 3 meritorious students selected from Class 3 to Class 12 were awarded with cash prizes and certificates during a ‘Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award 2023-2024’ function held at Gumin Kinn here in West Siang district on Friday.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh recently introduced this award.

Congratulating all the awardees, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage urged the teachers to remain sincere and dedicated to their duties and create a good atmosphere for students’ study.

“Right environment and good coordination among parents, teachers and students will bring the good academic results,” she said, and advised the students to avail the facilities of modern technology.

She also appealed to the education department to “bring out the best results in the current academic session.”

ZPM Genya Ori advised the students to remain competitive and focused on studies.

Retired principal Hormo Ete, teachers, and meritorious students also spoke during the function.

Five sincere and dedicated teachers of West Siang were also felicitated by the deputy commissioner on the occasion. (DIPRO)