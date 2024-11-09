Participatory rural appraisal prog

DASI, 8 Nov: A participatory rural appraisal and a frontline demonstration programme on oyster mushroom were organized at Dasi village in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on 8 November.

Addressing the villagers, KVK Head Dr Kangabam Suraj Singh emphasised on creating awareness about oyster mushroom cultivation among the farming community to increase income, ensure nutrient security, and promote self-employment among the rural youths.

He also conducted a hands-on training in cultivation of oyster mushroom.

KVK agricultural scientist Dr Praveen Kumar emphasized on the importance of participatory rural appraisal to identify the needs of the farmers, as well as to understand the challenges faced by the farming community.

He conducted a session on drawing a social map, resource map, mobility map and seasonal calendar, and apprised the farmers of the different schemes and programmes launched by the government of India for the farming community.