Guns surrendered during NES organized prog

PARAM PUTU, 9 Nov: Airguns, SBBL/DBBL guns and other such weapons were surrendered during a wildlife awareness and conservation programme organized by the Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES) Keyi Panyor district unit, in collaboration with the district administration, in Tajgi in Param Putu circle of Keyi Panyor district on Saturday.

The programme, themed ‘No to wildlife animals and birds meat’, was attended by a large section of people, including PRI members, GBs, administrative officials and local residents. It was also a part of the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan.

During the programme, the NES leaders stressed on promoting eco-friendly practices

and preserving the ecosystem, while resource persons Dr Taba Heli and Agriculture & Marketing Director TD Neckom briefed the gathering on the importance of environment and forests. They also apprised the gathering of ecology and global warming.

Apart from district unit NES executive members, central executive members, including NES Lower Subansiri in-charge Tabia Chobin, were also present.