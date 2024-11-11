Let APPSCCE prelims be free of controversy

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has come out with a very strong statement, saying that the date for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary, which is scheduled to be held on 15 December will not be changed under any circumstances. The commission had to come out with the clarification after rumours of possible postponement of the prelims exam started making rounds in the state. The rumour was further fuelled due to a recent appeal for deferring the exam made by former Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee member Techi Rana.

Now the commission has made it clear that the prelims exam will not be postponed at any cost the aspirants should concentrate on preparations. Hardly a month is left now for the exam. The APPSCCE is being conducted after a gap of more than three years. Aspirants have gone through immense emotional turmoil in the last three years due to the paper leakage scandal. For many, this might be the last attempt. Also, the new APPSC has shown sincerity in conducting exams and deserves a chance to prove itself. Everyone has gone through a lot in the last three years. The exam should be allowed to be conducted without any controversies.