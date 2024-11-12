Address charter of demands

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, we, the DElEd holders or PRT aspirants of various DIETs of Arunachal Pradesh would like to request the education department to address our grievances at the earliest.

Our demands are as follows: early advertisement of PRT (regular) through the APSSB within this year; rectification of the RR for PRT: 50% vacancy to be regularised from serving SSA and 50% vacancy be filled by resh candidates; investigation and termination of jobs of illegally appointed PRTs in all districts; and implementation of the judgement of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

We have submitted many representations to the education commissioner, the education secretary and the elementary education director, and recently we submitted a representation in this regard to the education minister, but there has been no response from the department.

DElEd holders/

PRT aspirants