Body of 9-yr-old girl exhumed, postmortem conducted

Sexual assault

[ Bengia Ajum ]

BANA, 10 Nov: The body of a nine-year-old girl was exhumed and postmortem was conducted on it here in Bichom district on Friday after family members alleged that she died of sexual assault by herstepfather.

As per report, the girl died on 23 October and was buried on the same day here.

On 3 November, the mother of the deceased lodged an FIR at the Seppa police station in East Kameng district, alleging that the child was raped and murdered by her stepfather Sangchu Sidasow. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the stepfather was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody. Even though the incident took place in the newly created Bichom district, the case is being handled by the East Kameng district administration due to a lack of resources and human resource in the newly created district.

Based on the FIR, the investigation officer prayed for exhumation of the body for postmortem examination (PME), required for further investigation of the case.

On Friday, a team comprising medical, police, and local administrative officials carried out the necessary formalities by exhuming the body and conducting PME.

“The exhumation and postmortem have been carried out. The IO of the case has sent the samples to the forensic department. The results are awaited,” said a local official of Bana.

The victim’s family has sought a proper investigation into the case and strong punishment for the accused.