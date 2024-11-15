Naharlagun police celebrates Children’s Day

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Nov: The Naharlagun police, in collaboration with St. Thomas Residential School, here organized an awareness campaign on child rights at the Naharlagun market on Thursday, on the occasion of Children’s Day celebration.

During the interaction session, the police officers emphasized the importance of education and a safer environment for every child.

They highlighted the significance of education in empowering children and explained the harmful effects of child labor, urging students to be aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo stated that the awareness initiative by the Naharlagun police not only aimed to inspire children to value their rights, but also foster a collective commitment toward building a society free from child labor, ensuring a brighter future for all children.