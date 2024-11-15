Forum seeks inclusion of withdrawn posts in ongoing exam

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has urged the concerned authority at TRIHMS to include the withdrawn 47 MTS posts in the same ongoing examination instead of fresh advertisement and examinations after suitable amendments to prevent extra expenditures and also to address the age-related issues for the concerned candidates.

The Front termed the issuance of a corrigendum on 8 November, 2024 by the recruiting institution which ultimately led-to the withdrawal of 47 MTS posts from the ongoing Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2024 just two days before the examination process as unusual.

It called the concerned authority at TRIHMS to come clean on this apprehension and guarantee that the same withdrawn 47 MTS posts would be re-advertised as it is without getting replaced.

Instead of fresh advertisement, the withdrawn 47 MTS posts should be continued in the same ongoing Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2024 after suitable amendment of the Recruitment Rules, the Forum stated.