Series of discussions and sessions mark Day 2 of ALF

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: A series of discussions and thought provoking sessions marked the Day 2 of the 6th edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF)-2024 at D.K Convention Centre here on Thursday.

At Kengsam Kenglang hall, a session on ‘In conversation with Sathya Saran’ on the topic ‘Cross Cultural Exchanges: Influences and Aspiration’ was held with four panelist on dais.

In another discussion on ‘Contemporary trends in world literature,’ the participants emphasized on change in pattern of literature and need to have alternate framework and perspective.

In prose reading session – moderator Jai Kaushal read out his two translations from Tripuri and Nyishi folklores, while Ajanta presented her article ‘Lock down 1.0’ based on Covid 19 lockdown period. Sumi Taba read out her short story ‘Cobra Man,’ and Lopa R. Kojum read out his short story, titled ‘Korme’ – a tale of transcended beauty.

During poetry recitation session, altogether 16 participants recited their self-composed poems.

At ‘Meet the Author’ session, Itanagar Smart City CEO and journalist Dahey Sangno was in conversation with Harish Kapadia, while story telling session by Vijay Lakshmi Nagaraj was held at Children’s Corner.

The first session of Day 2 at Tagang Taki hall, titled – “Being Us – A new approach to tribal epistemology in literature” was moderated by Dr. Doyir Ete. The panelists were renowned authors Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland, Dr. Sanjay Alung from Chattisgarh and Dr. Kalachand Mahali from West Bengal. The session explored the possibilities of practicing methods in literary writings in order to articulate tribal world’s notion of art and beauty, its history, world view and cosmology.

The panelists discussed the importance of collaboration with the community and its participation in the story telling tradition.

Another session at Tagang Taki Hall featured a ‘Talk & Workshop on Screenwriting’ by screen writer Ashok Mishra, who wrote ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’ in 2008, Kathal in 2023 and Well Done Abba in 2009.

Sessions on “Arts & Letters: Exploring Communication & Expression” with Mahmood Farooqui, Ronnie Nido, Biren Sinha, Minam Apang & Mitra Phukan and session on ‘E- Zone: Digital Narratives & Interactions’ was moderated by Gumlat Ong Maio with panelists Yadvendra Pandey, Geeta Shree, Suresh Gaur, Sriram Karri & Raza Kazmi.

Large numbers of participants and visitors, including literature lovers and students attended the programmes and visited the stalls put up for the occasion. (DIPR)